CDP funds should be routed through civic bodies: FGG

HYDERABAD

19 March 2021 00:26 IST

Objects to govt. announcing ₹5 crore CDP funds for MLAs/MLCs

Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has objected to the government announcing ₹5 crore Constituency Development Programme (CDP) funds for MLAs/MLCs during the budget presentation on Thursday on grounds of “lack of accountability” for such funds dispersed.

Forum secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy informed in a press release that the government had passed orders way back in 2010 stating that while the audit for the CDP funds has to be done by the district audit officer concerned, it has to be done by June-end every year, after which it will be deemed to have been completed.

However, in most districts, the audit has not been done and the process was deemed to have been completed, he said. The process is the MLA/MLC concerned suggests certain works to the district planning official and the official in turn, will allot to the department concerned with the District Collector’s approval.

“Most of the time, the MLAs/MLCs come up with a proposal, ensure the work is allotted on a nomination basis and the money is squandered. If the government is really serious about allotting money through the CDP, it should be done through the Zilla Parishad or the municipal corporation like the GHMC,” said Mr. Reddy.

The MLA or MLC can still suggest works but these will be then discussed and debated in the ZP or GHMC bringing about “transparency and accountability”. The present method of putting the money in the account of the planning department gives scope for “misutilisation and irregularities” of funds, he observed.

Mr. Reddy pointed out that the FGG had requested ‘special allotment’ of ₹10,000 crore to the GHMC to tackle the chronic problem of floods but this has been ignored by the government. “While not a single paisa was given to the GHMC in the budget, around ₹250 crore has been allocated to Warangal Municipal Corporation and ₹150 crore to Khammam Municipal Corporation, which are both going for polls. We feel it is not good governance,” he asserted.