CCTVs making policing easier, says Bhagwat

HYDERABAD

31 December 2021 00:08 IST

CCTV cameras, besides inducing fear and discouraging prospective offenders from committing crimes, assure safety for women and children. CCTVs significantly have also made policing easier, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said on Wednesday.

“A number of cases were solved in a short time with CCTVs. In a place like Nacharam Industrial Area, and in various dark spots in the police limits, CCTVs play an important role as more women work in late shifts,” he said.

Mr. Bhagwat was talking on the importance of CCTVs in crime detection while signing a memorandum with Technip FMC India, a service provider in the energy industry with its establishment in Nacharam I.A. The company, as part of its corporate social responsibility, has agreed to install 65 CCTV units at a cost of ₹18 lakh.

Mr. Bhagwat urged more organisations to step forward in setting up CCTV networks in Rachakonda police commissionerate limits.

Mr. Housila Tiwari from Technip FMC India, Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha Murthy and officials from Nacharam police participated.