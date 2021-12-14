Hyderabad

CCTVs helped keep crime under control: Anjani Kumar

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in Hyderabad city police limits have not only kept the crime rate under control, but also helped solve criminal cases and ensure evidence for conviction, Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said on Tuesday.

“By maintaining peace and security, with more CCTVs, Telangana State’s GDP has increased. Installation of CCTVs is essential for the safety of our future generations,” he said, and reminded that every citizen was a policeman, and vice versa.

Mr. Kumar was participating in the inauguration of 100 new CCTV units in Asifnagar division, which covers Humayunnagar, Asifnagar, Golconda and Langer House police limits. The units, worth ₹ 30 lakh, were sponsored by a few donors and the people in the division.

According to Mr. Kumar, citizens should know the importance of CCTVs. He urged more communities to come forward to be part of ‘Nenu Saitham’, the CCTV installation project of the police commissionerate.

In the wake of rising investments and the population in the city, CCTV cameras too should increase in number, he professed. Jt. CP (West Zone) A.R. Srinivas and other police staff joined locals in the programme.


