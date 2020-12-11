CCRT holds e-learning workshop for teachers

The Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), Hyderabad, under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has conducted an e-learning workshop for school teachers on the theme “Understanding cultural dimensions in School Eduction” from December 7 to 11.

Field officer of Hyderabad Regional Centre M. Madan Babu introduced the theme explaining the introduction of virtual class as CCRT’s pilot project and its implementation at grass-root level. Dr. Anusha from Community Medicine, RVM Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, delivered a talk on “School Sanitation and Hygiene During Corona Times” to teachers on the last day.

Director, CCRT, New Delhi, Rishi Kumar Vashist interacted with the teachers and the valedictory was addressed by chairperson of CCRT Hemalatha S Mohan. In-charge of RC Hyderabad Y. Chandra Sekhar was present apart from 150 teachers who participated from across the country.