CCMB to study airborne spread of COVID-19

‘Recovering viral material in lab needs careful monitoring’

CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) will be undertaking study of the airborne spread of COVID-19. It involves collection of air samples from different places such as general hospital wards, ICUs, nurse stations, out-patient wings of various hospitals, etc., first and subsequently similar places where there is a congregation in closed spaces.

“We are checking out technical aspects and possible places to survey. Taking air samples for a period of time as such is not a difficult task but recovering viral material after bringing it to the laboratory for the study needs careful monitoring and some standardisation. We will finalise these issues in a few days,” said CCMB director Rakesh Mishra on Thursday.

In an exclusive interaction, the director said the study is being taken up in consonance with some scientific reports and the WHO indicating that there is possibility of airborne transmission of COVID-19 within the confines of an indoor place.

“The study should tell us the extent of air transmission and how safe it will be for healthcare workers to take off their PPE within the confines of a hospital,” he said.

Dr. Mishra pointed out that sampling is the key issue and what is known is that the virus can hang in the air in small droplets for half an hour or more when there is no air flow. It could happen during speaking or sneezing or coughing and there is no mask covering the face.

“In a close environment, the virus can spread easily, especially when there is no proper ventilation or air flow. It is always better to have fresh air flow inside. But COVID-19 spread is not like air pollution. If we wear face marks and maintain physical distance, we are pretty safe,” he affirmed.

Dry swabs

CCMB is also trying to get the dry swab RNA extraction-free RTqPCR testing accepted by the ICMR.

More institutions, private labs and other independent organisations are being involved to ensure robustness of method and taking care of reliability. “We got dry swabs testing validated by Centre for DNA FingerPrinting & Diagnostics and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Berhampur (Odisha). We are trying hard and doing what needs to be done for use in testing labs where such improvements are desperately needed,” said Dr. Mishra.

It could be a game changer as universally RT-qPCR or real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction is accepted as ‘gold standard’ of testing and the improved dry swab version could bring down costs by 40% from the current ₹2,500-3,000 a sample with results in just 5-6 hours unlike one or two days.

“We can scale up testing five times for mass screening across the country with the existing resource of equipment and manpower,” he added.