CCMB, Meril Diagnostics join hands to scale up dry swab tests

HYDERABAD

02 June 2021 23:12 IST

Meril’s extraction-free dry swab kit can be directly used for RT-PCR

CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) on Wednesday tied up with Meril Diagnostics for commercially scaling up the dry swab-based tests across diagnostic labs in the country. Meril’s extraction-free dry swab kit can be used to isolate the viral RNA from dry swab samples and these isolates can then be directly used for RT-PCR.

This ‘simple and fast method’ of dry swab-based Direct RT-PCR has been developed by CCMB and approved by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) based on their independent validation. It is a simple variation of the existing gold standard RT-PCR method and can easily scale up the testing by two-three-fold with no new investment of resources, said director Dr. Vinay Nandicoori.

“In this method, one can simply break open the cells by using appropriate buffer solution and use them for RT-PCR directly. There is no need for separate steps of RNA extraction and purification,” he pointed out. “RNA extraction, even with automation, takes four hours for roughly 500 samples. Viral Transport Medium (VTM) and RNA extraction add a significant burden on money and time required for mass testing for coronavirus. We believe this method has the potential of bringing the costs and time of testing by 40-50% in all kinds of settings,” added CCMB adviser Dr. Rakesh Mishra.

Advertising

Advertising

Meril’s vice-president Sanjeev Bhatt said the firm believes that the “use case for the dry swab collection sample technique is very large. It is imperative in these times to get a quick RT-PCR result and this method helps in doing so by eliminating the lengthy RNA extraction process. We believe this will help scale testing in India, and help government and private labs in reducing their turn around time. This is the need of the hour.”

Meril is currently equipped to manufacture 2 crore kits a month. Each kit suffices for 100 tests and each test costs ₹45-60. The firm already has a range of technologies within its COVID-19 test kits such as – MeriScreen COVID Antigen Detection Kit, One-Step COVID RT-PCR Kit, Viral Transport Medium Kit, Merilisa COVID Neutralizing Antibody ELISA Kit, Meril RNA Extraction Kit, MeriScreen COVID Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test, said a press release.