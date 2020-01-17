CCMB hosting Indo-US workshop on genetic diseases

CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has brought together researchers from India and the United States to work to understand the genetic basis of diseases among various ethnic populations from different parts of the world for the ‘Indo-US workshop on Human Diversity and Health Disparities’. The three-day workshop got under way on Thursday.

Researchers will deliberate on genetic and epigenetic basis of different forms of cancer, diabetes, heart and neurological diseases in South Asia and the USA during the meeting. There will be focused discussions on the promise of personalised medicine and advancements in technologies to make it possible.

European populations

Co-convenors of the meeting — Dr Thangaraj from CCMB and Dr Keshav Singh, University of Alabama, Birmingham — stated that most of the existing data is based on European populations and for personalised medicine to progress, it is imperative to understand population- specific genetics.

The workshop is being attended by around 200 researchers, many of whom are promising Ph.D scholars from research institutes, universities, hospitals and life science companies in India as well as the USA.

This meeting is arranged by the Indo-US Science and Technology Forum, supported by Department of Science and Technology, India and Department of State, USA, with an aim to create fruitful collaborations between the two countries.

Economical approach

“Variation in our population and differential susceptibility to diseases and response to treatment methods has been known. With genome information, we can now think of precision and personalised approach for more effective and economical approaches to healthcare. This meeting brings experts from both countries to discuss the latest findings and is likely to help us fine-tune our way forward towards genome-assisted healthcare,” explained CCMB director Rakesh Mishra.