‘CCMB has set new standards for science and technology’

CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB)’s multifaceted research activities, especially during COVID-19, has set newer standards for science and technology in the country, said Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat on Tuesday.

Participating as the chief guest for the Repulic Day celebrations, Mr. Bhagwat hailed the CCMB’s contributions and dwelled on the importance of wildlife forensics and DNA fingerprinting. He recollected an earlier case when a tigress was killed in the Hyderabad zoo and its skin was traced in Mumbra, Maharashtra — the case was solved by the institute’s wildlife forensic services.

CCMB’s contributions in solving paternity disputes and criminal cases via DNA fingerprinting technology has helped the police as well. He congratulated AIC-CCMB’s newer ventures of supporting life science entrepreneurs through the recently awarded NIDHI-SSS grants.

CCMB Director Rakesh Mishra addressed the gathering on the different challenges faced during the pandemic and explained how the institute has come out with innovative ways of handling research activities while formulating various cheap and robust methods of testing COVID samples.

He expressed thanks to Mr. Bhagwat for his support to CCMB in enabling many contributions from the labs and appreciated him for “redefining police system by integrating modern technology”, a press release said.