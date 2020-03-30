CCMB gets nod to test COVID-19 samples

From Tuesday, the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) will start testing COVID-19 samples taken from suspected patients. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given permission to take up testing of samples with kits for 1,000 tests approved by it, said CCMB director Rakesh Mishra.

“We seem to have reached a critical stage in the virus spread with experts cautioning that the worst is not yet over so we should not let our guard down at any cost. So far, we have been testing people with obvious symptoms and those in touch with COVID-19 positive patients. The test now has to be done on others too with those with previous travel history and in an identified particular community or area based on the results,” he said.

It is no longer sufficient to just bank on patients admitted to hospitals or from among the fatalities to judge for the virus spread in the community, he affirmed.

‘Mass testing needed’

“It is a pretty complex process of identifying persons needing the tests. It is not as if we can take up testing samples from whosoever is coming forward as these kits are very expensive and only one set has been cleared by the ICMR so far. What is needed is ‘mass’ testing by pooling 10-100 samples each at a time, to gauge the spread of the virus among the people at community or locality level. Several efforts are on in various laboratories and, if successful, this may start in couple of weeks,” Dr. Mishra maintained.

Eye on foreign returnees

The solace is that the Telangana Medical and Health authorities as well as the police department have been keeping a tab on the movement of foreign returnees in their enforced quarantine and this could give a picture on where the testing can be focused, he observed.

‘Worst is not over yet’

The present lockdown may have helped control rapid community spread, but at the same time, unless more testing is done, it is very difficult to claim the worst is over, he added. “Not having the lockdown is not an option at all as it is tough to enforce social distancing otherwise. Experts have been warning that in the next few days, the virus could reach the next stage of social spread. So, people need to very careful,” he asserted.

The CCMB, however, will be taking up testing of samples as handed over by the TS Medical and Health officials only.