CCMB creating knowledge base in health, environment

CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has developed testing kits for COVID-19 and trained medical personnel in using them. Besides, it is actively engaged in creating new knowledge base to address issues of health and environment, CCMB science communication and outreach officer Somadatta Karak said on Wednesday.

Enumerating the contributions of CCMB in a webinar organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau and Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, she said many solutions for the challenges faced by the country were put out by the premier institute, ranging from development of disease-resistant crop varieties to skilling the startups in health sector.

It is actively involved in skilling human resources in biological sciences and has also established innovation and incubation centres in higher education institutions, thereby contributing positively in helping the nation achieve self-reliance in life sciences-based technologies, she said.

CCMB, in collaboration with the Indian Council for Agricultural Research had developed bacterial blight resistant variety of ‘Samba’ rice and discovered that Type II diabetes manifests differently in Indians than in the Westerners. Another important area of research is wildlife conservation where non-invasive technologies for assisted reproduction in animals, breeding of endangered species and Tiger census and movements have been introduced.

Ms. Karak said there are special programmes for students to inculcate scientific temper. PIB director Shruti Patil, Director, PIB & ROB, said the webinar is a prelude to India International Science Festival-2020 to be held from December 22 to 25. Assistant director M. Krishnakanth also spoke, a press release said.