CCETS, Intercell join hands to mentor students

The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCETS) and AI and SaaS-based platform for online mentoring Intercell have entered into a memorandum of understanding.

Under the MoU valid for three years, the students will be able to seek guidance/career counselling from experts in their respective fields on the Intercell platform.

CCETS will provide required assistance and support in implementing the mentoring system in identified government degree colleges in the State, the Telangana State Collegiate Education and Technical Education Department and Intercell said in a release on Tuesday.

Intercell said its Virtual Mentor Network provides a structured platform for students and young professionals to connect with mentors globally. “We look forward to helping the students of government degree colleges in Telangana in their career growth. With our platform, students will have access to the best career mentors across different fields, who will be available to guide them to career success,” founder and CEO Arunabh Varma said.

Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Technical Education Navin Mittal said, “This partnership with Intercell will help further strengthen our goal of building a better future for students of our State”.