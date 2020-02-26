New CC roads for city peripheries

HYDERABAD

26 February 2020 22:15 IST

GHMC Commissioner holds review with officials

Several colonies in the city peripheries are set to get a facelift soon, with the GHMC deciding to lay internal CC roads in place of gravel paths in many locations.

GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar has, through a press statement, announced that CC roads had been sanctioned wherever gravel roads existed, provided the locations already had underground drainage and drinking water supply lines.

A quick survey has revealed 580 such stretches across the six zones which have not been laid so far, which extend to over 291 kilometres of cumulative length.

Advertising

Advertising

L. B. Nagar Zone has the maximum number of such stretches at 299, while Serilingampally has the maximum length of 106 kilometres. Khairatabad, on the other hand, has merely one stretch with 0.13-kilometre length. The total amount sanctioned for the project stands close to ₹171 crore.

The condition of drainage and drinking water has been incorporated so that the CC roads are not dug up in near future for laying pipelines, officials said.

During a review meeting with zonal and additional commissioners on Wednesday, Mr. Lokesh Kumar issued various directions pertaining to the ongoing surveys respectively on illiteracy and beggar rehabilitation, Basthi Dawakhanas, modern toilets, protection and beautification of lakes, sanitation and de-silting of nalas.

He asked the officials to observe both sides of the roads while travelling rather than be immersed in mobile phones. Such attentiveness about surroundings will help them observe the ongoing development activities, besides condition of sanitation, lighting, water leakage, and potholes on the roads, so that they can take corrective action soon, Mr.Lokesh Kumar said.

Beggars should be identified from important junctions, religious places and on roads in the coming four to five days, and arrangements should be made to shift them to night shelters, he said.

He directed the officials to have meetings with circle level committees, and ensure food, newspapers and television at night shelters.

The task of beggar rehabilitation will be given to agencies based on their previous performance in running similar homes for the aged and orphans. Entitlements such as Aadhaar card and ration card will be provided to beggars besides inclusion in relevant welfare schemes.

On the sanitation front, the Commissioner asked the officials to ensure two bins for garbage segregation in front of shops and establishments and commercial complexes.

Of the 300 Basthi Dawakhanas aimed to be established, 122 are already functioning and 40 are ready to be launched. In 54 centres, facilities are yet to be provided, while in relation to 83, locations have been identified and works are yet to be taken up.

With regard to modern toilets, 500 in each zone, a total of 1661 locations were identified so far, Mr. Lokesh Kumar said.