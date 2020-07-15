CBSE Class X results out; city students pass with flying colours

City schools registered excellent results in CBSE Class X exams that were declared on Wednesday.

Abhinaya Otikunta of Meridian School, Banjara Hills, scored 494 out of 500. The school secured 19 centums and 100% passes, said principal Dr. D. Usha Reddy. She said students have performed exceedingly well with outstanding 100 marks in Mathematics and Information Technology and a remarkable 99 in all other subjects. Head mistress Rajkamal Matthews said 18 students bagged 100 in Information Technology and Bhargava Nimishakavi scored 100 in Mathematics.

Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur, continued its exemplary performance registering 100% success. Out of 162 students, 108 scored distinction. Akhila Dantu was the school topper with 97.2% followed by Anushka Indurkar with 97% and Akshat Kumar with 96.6%.

Toppers this year have been with the school since Class 1 and are also very active in co-curricular activities, said principal S. Narsimha Reddy. He said that a few students who were down with severe health issues too scored more than 95%. Prasanjeet got 96.4% including 100 in Mathematics despite suffering spinal infection due to which he could barely stand on his feet.

Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Kondapur, secured 100% passes this year with 32% of students securing an aggregate of 90% and above marks. It was a momentous occasion for the school when 10% of students, who appeared for exams, secured 100 in Mathematics while 16% scored 99 in the same subject. B. Keerthi was the school topper with 97.4%, said principal Vasanthy Parasuraman.

It was another day of jubilation at Army Public School, Bolarum, with 100% passes this year too. Payal Singh with 97.8% marks was the school topper closely followed by Tapesh Lalotra with 97.4% marks and Anshika Singh with 97.2%. V. Naga Sai Kartik and Khushi scored 100% marks in Mathematics and Anshika Singh in Social Science. Principal Smitha Govind said that 59 out of the 216 students scored above 90% marks.

Students of Jubilee Hills Public School have scaled yet another height by securing 100% results. Poonam Pai and Oleti Modit Sri stood school toppers with 97.1% followed by Samridhi Kanwar (96.5%) and Gnana Trishala Suri, Srikeertika Gogineni and Rohan Saini (96.3%.). Chairman A. Murali Mukund, academic director G. Sreedevi and in-charge principal G. Durga said that two students secured 100 in Mathematics. Out of the total strength of 178 students 78.1% students secured distinction.

Gitanjali Devashray continued its success securing 100% results with all 63 students passing.

Among these, 23 secured above 90% while 27 students were placed above 80%. School topper Disha Jain secured an overwhelming 97% while Apoorv Dubey secured 96% and Gurtejbir Singh scored 95%. Disha Jain topped in all the subjects while 10 students made it to perfect 100 score in Information Technology.

Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam, continues its triumphant run with 100% results and the topper was Sahil Mishra with 97% followed by R. Sriharshini, K. Sonalija and T. Tanishk Dharanidhar with 96%.

More than 40 students secured above 90%, with centum marks in Mathematics and in IT.