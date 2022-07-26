CBRE to grow tech hub footprint

Realty services firm setting up 1.20 lakh sq ft facility

Global commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE is setting up a 1.20 lakh sq ft India Development Centre here as part of plans to sharpen focus on growing its technology development operations from the country.

“We have outgrown [the existing] co-working facility... this will be our own space and reflective of the ways of working today,” Chief Digital and Technology Officer Sandeep Dave said about the facility that will be one of its largest globally.

The first phase is expected to be opened in a month or two. On completion of second phase, the IDC, across three floors, can accommodate 900 people. Its headcount will be more taking into account those opting for hybrid mode of working. The existing IDC in the city was opened in March 2019 and has around 800 people. In India, CBRE also has another such facility in Gurgaon, where it employs about 200 people.

Dallas in the U.S., London and two facilities in India serve as key technology hubs for the firm, he said, pointing out that the global technology team works as unit.

“We have built over 100 agile pods globally. The IDC team is an extension of the global team and in collaboration with others focused on building technology for CBRE clients and market-facing professionals globally. The work in Hyderabad includes Robotic Process Automation, DevOps and building cloud capabilities.

On the role of technology in real estate, Mr. Dave said “every aspect of real estate is getting transformed with use of technology. The need for technology insights is greater than ever.”