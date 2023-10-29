ADVERTISEMENT

CBN Gratitude concert in support of AP former CM evokes good response  

October 29, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Thousands of IT professionals and other supporters of Mr. Naidu gather at GMC Balayogi stadium in Gachibowli

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

IT professionals, celebrities and general people from different walks of life taking part in the CBN Gratitude concert at the GMC Balayogi stadium at Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on Sunday, in support of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N.Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: PTI

IT professionals from within the country and abroad extended their unflinching support to TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu as they, along with celebrities from different fields, gathered at the GMC Balayogi stadium at Gachibowli on Sunday to participate in the ‘CBN Gratitude concert’.

The event was organised as part of the “I am with CBN” movement under way in protest against the alleged “illegal” arrest of Mr.Naidu by the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

The meet was organised to recall the contributions of Mr.Naidu for the development of IT sector in Hyderabad during his tenure as Chief Minister of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. Incidentally, the GMC Balayogi stadium at Gachibowli was started during his tenure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Professionals from IT industry and other fields have been organising protests ever since Mr.Naidu was arrested for his alleged role in the Skill Development scam in the successor A.P. State. The participants raised slogans in support of the TDP president, and displayed banners and placards seeking his immediate release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US