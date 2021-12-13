CBI’s charges based on pendrive information: Dalmia counsel

It had information on transfer of money, says CBI lawyer

The CBI’s contention that Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy received money relating to sale proceeds of Dalmia Cements share was based on the content of a pen-drive. But charges cannot be framed on the basis of information contained in a pen-drive, counsel for Dalmia Cements managing director Puneeth Dalmia said before the bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of Telangana High Court on Monday.

Supreme Court senior counsel P.V. Kapoor, appearing for Mr. Dalmia, said the CBI had contended that they had stumbled upon information relating to transfer of money during raids conducted by Income Tax authorities on Dalmia employee Jaydeep Basu. He was presenting arguments in a petition filed by Mr. Dalmia seeking a direction to set aside the First Information Report issued by the CBI against him in quid pro quo cases involving Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy.

The lawyer said that the CBI had claimed that a pen-drive recovered from Mr. Basu contained information about transferring ₹55 crore to Mr. Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy. CBI accused Mr. Reddy of making money using the position of his father late Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy the then Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The CBI also stated that transferring of remaining ₹84 crore was stopped following a PIL petition filed on the matter in the HC. Dalmia got all the works through legal means only, the counsel contended.

Hearing a separate petition filed by Member of Parliament Raghurama Krishnam Raju seeking to cancel bail order issued to Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan adjourned the matter for two weeks.