CBI serves notice on Gangula to appear as ‘witness’ in a case

November 30, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday served a notice on Minister for Backward Classes and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar to appear before the CBI at its headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday as witness in a case registered by the agency against an ‘impersonator’ from Andhra Pradesh in the national capital.

The CBI officials reportedly handed over the notice to the family members of Mr Kamalakar at his residence on Wednesday afternoon as he was away in Hyderabad, sources said.

According to sources, a similar notice under Section 160 of the CrPC was also issued to the TRS Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The duo was summoned as witnesses in connection with an investigation into an impersonation case registered by the Agency against one K Srinivas Rao of Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam last week. Rao was reportedly arrested by the CBI in New Delhi a few days ago. The accused allegedly impersonated a CBI officer and tried to hoodwink several people by accepting undue pecuniary advantage from them on the pretext of getting their works done.

Sources added that Rao allegedly met Mr Kamalakar and Mr. Ravichandra, identifying himself as a leader of a particular community, at a get-together held in Hyderabad recently and took selfies with them.

It may be mentioned that the Telangana government has issued orders in October this year prohibiting the CBI to investigate cases in the State.