CBI probe sought into Miyapur deals

The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit has demanded that the Government order an inquiry by Central Bureau of Investigation into the land registration controversy at Miyapur.

TDP-TS working president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the Government was trying to hush up the case in name of investigation by CB-CID. Efforts were on to blame lower level officials in the issue involving 1,000 acre of prime land worth over ₹10,000 crore. Steps should be initiated to probe the roles of persons close to the powers-that-be.

“Evasion of stamp duty of ₹ 500 crore was established in the internal audit conducted by the department. A CBI probe will establish the magnitude of the crime and those involved in it,” he said.