CBI notice to Kavitha is part of larger conspiracy ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Jagga Reddy

February 26, 2024 02:09 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

Congress senior leader and former MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy aka Jagga Reddy alleged that the BJP and BRS were involved in opportunistic politics, specifically regarding the issuance of CBI notices to BRS MLC K. Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

He observed that such action was aimed at garnering votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as part of what he described as a clandestine alliance. The Congress leader asserted that if the BJP and BRS believe arresting Kavitha would aid them in securing votes by splitting the Congress vote share, then the CBI would likely proceed with her arrest. He alleged the episode surrounding Kavitha’s potential arrest as a component of a broader conspiracy aimed at thwarting Rahul Gandhi’s aspirations for Prime Ministership, portraying BRS as a pawn in this scenario.

During an informal chat with reporters on Sunday, he flayed the BJP, RSS, and BRS, accusing them of lacking coherent ideologies and alleged that these political entities merely advocate doctrines devoid of genuine principles, drawing a sharp contrast with Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, whom he praised for their commitment to secular values. Additionally, the Congress leader dismissed statements from BJP leaders regarding an alliance with BRS, questioning their credibility.