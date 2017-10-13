Hyderabad

CBI inquiry sought into sale of church assets

Justice Kodanda Ram of Hyderabad High Court on Thursday ordered notices on a writ petition filed seeking CBI inquiry into sale of assets of schools colleges, hospitals under the control of Samavesham of Telugu Baptist Churches (STBC) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Special Administrative Officer (SAO) of STBC Anjan Prasad filed the case.

He said that he gave details of the illegal sale transactions to the director of CBI but there was no response. He alleged that Diwakar from Nellore was resorting to sale of the properties.

The judge ordered notices to the DGPs of both Telugu states, Home Secretary Union of India, Director CBI.

