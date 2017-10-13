CBI inquiry sought into sale of church assets

Justice Kodanda Ram of Hyderabad High Court on Thursday ordered notices on a writ petition filed seeking CBI inquiry into sale of assets of schools colleges, hospitals under the control of Samavesham of Telugu Baptist Churches (STBC) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The Special Administrative Officer (SAO) of STBC Anjan Prasad filed the case.
He said that he gave details of the illegal sale transactions to the director of CBI but there was no response. He alleged that Diwakar from Nellore was resorting to sale of the properties.
The judge ordered notices to the DGPs of both Telugu states, Home Secretary Union of India, Director CBI.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor