CBI, ED oppose Jagan’s plea for exemption from appearance

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), investigating the quid-pro-quo investments and money laundering cases against YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, have strongly opposed the latter’s plea, separately, seeking exemption from personal appearance before the Principal Special Court of CBI Cases from November 2 to May 2 next year.

A petition was filed on behalf of Mr. Reddy last week seeking exemption from his personal appearance before the court during the period since he would be undertaking a ‘padayatra’ across Andhra Pradesh to learn problems being faced by people submitting that it would be difficult for him to turn up personally for every hearing during that period.

Mr. Reddy, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the AP Assembly, planned the padayatra to know the problems of people and also to take his ‘navaratna’ promises already announced to the people. His nine major promises, made keeping in mind the next elections to AP Assembly, include ₹50,000 each financial assistance to every farmer, ₹2,000 crore price stabilisation fund to ensure the farmer get support price to their produce, increasing pension to aged persons from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000, waiver of debt (loans taken) of self-help groups in four instalments among others.

Sources stated that the CBI had contended in its counter affidavit against Mr. Reddy’s plea that exemption from the personal appearance of the main accused in the cases would hamper the trial, particularly in the back drop of directions of the High Court not to delay the trial citing any reasons and complete it early. The court adjourned the matter to October 20.

Meanwhile, Mr. Reddy and several other accused in the case, including auditor of the group companies belonging to the former’s family and YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijay Sai Reddy, appeared before the court and marked their presence as part of the regular hearing.