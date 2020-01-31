CBI court accepts plea for Jagan’s dispensation of presence

The CBI special court on Friday accepted the petition for dispensation of presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the day’s hearing in the five chargesheets filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Mr. Jagan’s lawyer Ashok Reddy filed the exemption petition in the court under Section 317 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC). He submitted to the court that the CM was occupied with a meeting with the High Power Committee relating to three capitals of the State. He was also attending the meetings connected to abolition of the State Legislative Council, the lawyer told the court. The matter was posted to February 7 for next hearing.

Meanwhile, senior lawyer S. Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Mr. Jagan in a batch of quid pro quo cases registered by the CBI, informed the court that the CM approached the High Court seeking exemption from personal appearances in the court. He said that the HC was informed of the direction of the special court judge to appear before the latter in CBI cases. A memo was filed in the special court to this extent.

The senior counsel said that the HC suggested to inform the special court about the matter being heard by it and secure exemption from appearance. Special court judge B.R. Madhusudhan Rao asked the CBI public prosecutor if the claim was verified.

The public prosecutor, having spoken to CBI special public prosecutor Surender over phone, later confirmed to the court that it was correct. Meanwhile, the senior counsel presented arguments on the discharge petition filed by Mr. Jagan to delete his name in one of the chargesheets.