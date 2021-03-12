CBI books city-based firm for defaulting ₹173.76 crore to SBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a city-based Parikh Fabrics Private Limited, represented by its director Nikhal B Parikh and Rita B. Parikh on the allegations that they have defaulted ₹173.76 crore loan and interest to State Bank of India.
Based on the complaint lodged by the SBI, the central agency also booked a case against unknown public servants/private persons under Sections 120 B, 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13(2), 13(1) (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act. According to CBI officials, Nikhil and Rita availed various loan facilities between December 26, 2003 and December 31, 2010 from SBI, Commercial Branch, Hyderabad, under consortium arrangement.
The bank alleged that the company had defaulted in payment of interest and instalments and the account was classified as non-performing assets (NPA) on August 30, 2011.
“The accused diverted funds and manipulated books of accounts, causing loss to the tune of ₹173.76 crore to the bank,” the officials said, adding that searches were conducted at two places in Hyderabad and one place at Chennai, including office and residential premises of the accused which led to recovery of some incriminating documents.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath