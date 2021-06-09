Hyderabad

CBG station opened at Attapur IOC outlet

A compressed bio-gas station of the Indian Oil Corporation at Masab Tank Service Station in Attapur here was inaugurated by Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Minister virtually inaugurated this and two more such facilities in Karnataka and Punjab recently, a press release from IOC on Wednesday said.

Executive Director and State Head of IOC for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh R.S.S Rao, who participated in the programme, said CBG is compatible for all CNG (compressed natural gas) vehicles and the benefits it delivers include good mileage, besides being environmental-friendly.

The CBG facilities are being established under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation programme that seeks to benefit vehicle-users as well as farmers and entrepreneurs, the release said.


Comments
