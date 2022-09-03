CAW course for senior officers concludes

Programme was aimed at increasing awareness of global, regional security issues

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 03, 2022 00:28 IST

About 25 officers of the Air Commodore and equivalent rank from the armed forces were part of the 37th Senior Officers’ Study Period (SOSP) organised by the College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad, from August 22 to September 2.

The strategic level interactive programme was aimed at increasing awareness of global and regional security issues while enhancing integration among the three services.

Speakers of national and international repute, including retired senior officers such as Air Marshal S.S. Soman, Lieutenant General S.A. Hasnain, Lieutenant General V.G. Khandare, Air Marshal T.D. Joseph, Air Marshal D. Choudhury, and experts from various fields like Ambassador P.S. Raghvan, R. Chandrashekhar, Kajari Kamal, Nitin Pai, Anil Anand, Manpreet Sethi and Srihari addressed the participants.

The speakers covered diverse topics including future employment of air power, aerospace power as critical tool for state craft, Agniveer concept (planning, execution and its effective implementation), global strategy on perception management, jointness in defence forces, civil-military relations, psychology of international relations, strategic communication,  ballistic missile development programme, nuclear strategy and emerging geopolitical challenges, etc.

Indian Air Force senior air staff officer from the Training Command, Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan delivered the closing address at the valedictory function on Friday. The programme served as a useful forum for all participants for scholarly interaction and gaining a fresh insight into contemporary issues of geo-political and military significance, said a press release.

