Caution to the wind; attempts to fill up Musi in full swing

Truck loads of earth, debris being brought to Moosanagar

In utter disregard of the deadly warning issued by the heavy rains and floods that devastated the city in the month of October, efforts are in full swing by the land sharks to fill up Musi river and level it.

Truck loads of earth and also debris were being brought towards Moosanagar alongside the Chaderghat causeway bridge, and dumped into the river bed for levelling.

It may be recalled that Moosanagar had been the worst-hit among slums abutting the river during the floods that occurred in October, when surplus flows from Himayatsagar were released into Musi.

Flood water entered homes, and close to 200 dwellings were damaged in the event.

Slums such as Moosanagar and Shankar Nagar had come up in the river bed, which put them in danger of inundation when water reached maximum level.

On Sunday, attempts were seen in broad daylight to fill the river further from Moosanagar, with debris being dumped on the wrong side of the posts installed by authorities to indicate the inviolable river bed.

Notably, a truck used for the breach bore a sticker indicating that the vehicle was on duty for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Efforts to contact the chief of the GHMC Transport wing Viswajit Kampati for his version in this regard did not yield any result. He did not respond to repeated calls and messages.