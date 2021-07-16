Caution on self-assessment of property tax

Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana on Friday cautioned citizens about self-assessment of property tax and asked them to provide correct details online, since an audit will be undertaken to verify the claims.

In case, any variation is found during the audit, the municipal commissioner will correct the assessment and levy the revised tax and also collect the actual tax along with one-time penalty of 25 times on actual tax for incorrect certification and initiate penal action.

So far, a total of 9,965 self assessments were inspected by 78 urban local bodies of which 177 were identified to have been deviated in 19 ULBs. A total of ₹101 lakh penalty has been levied. The audit will be taken up on a regular basis.