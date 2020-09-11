Caught between fighting parents, 3-year-old girl dies

Hyderabad

11 September 2020 23:38 IST

A violent fight between a couple resulted in the death of their three-year-old daughter in Miyapur late on Thursday. The incident took place around 6 p.m. at TN Nagar. According to Miyapur police, the couple Advaiah, a garbage rickshaw puller and his wife Varanasi Durgamma, a labourer, was living with their two daughters, with the former’s mother and brother. They used to have frequent altercations and on Thursday too, Advaiah came home in an inebriated condition and picked up an argument with Durgamma.

“As her mother-in-law, Shivamma reprimanded her, Durgamma got upset and decided to go to her mother’s place. She left the house with her two daughters, Sunitha and Nandini, aged three and one year, respectively,” police said.

While she was walking towards her mother’s house, Advaiah held her hand and tried to take her to their house. “When Durgamma refused to come, Advaiah grabbed a stick and hit their elder daughter Sunitha, as a result of which she suffered a severe head injury and died on the spot. Based on the complaint lodged by Durgamma, a case was registered, and her husband was taken into custody.

