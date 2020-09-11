Caught between fighting parents, 3-year-old girl dies

A violent fight between a couple resulted in the death of their three-year-old daughter in Miyapur late on Thursday. The incident took place around 6 p.m. at TN Nagar. According to Miyapur police, the couple Advaiah, a garbage rickshaw puller and his wife Varanasi Durgamma, a labourer, was living with their two daughters, with the former’s mother and brother. They used to have frequent altercations and on Thursday too, Advaiah came home in an inebriated condition and picked up an argument with Durgamma.
“As her mother-in-law, Shivamma reprimanded her, Durgamma got upset and decided to go to her mother’s place. She left the house with her two daughters, Sunitha and Nandini, aged three and one year, respectively,” police said.
While she was walking towards her mother’s house, Advaiah held her hand and tried to take her to their house. “When Durgamma refused to come, Advaiah grabbed a stick and hit their elder daughter Sunitha, as a result of which she suffered a severe head injury and died on the spot. Based on the complaint lodged by Durgamma, a case was registered, and her husband was taken into custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath