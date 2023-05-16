Cattle dung-based biogas plant coming up at Vemulawada temple’s goshala

May 16, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

In a green initiative, the historic Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple is all set to harness the renewable energy source by using cow dung for electricity generation.

Work on the 24 kilowatt (30KVA) cattle dung-based biogas plant has begun on the premises of the temple’s “goshala” at Thippapuram, abutting the Government area hospital within the Vemulawada municipal limits.

The biogas plant is being installed at an estimated cost of ₹31.50 lakh funded by the Vemulawada Temple Development Authority (VTDA), sources said.

The temple’s goshala has around 200 cattle and it generates around 2.5 to 4.0 tonnes of cow dung.

The Anaerobic Digestion Technology-based upcoming plant is designed to process around 2.5 tonnes of wet waste daily, temple sources said.

Sources said that works on the installation of pulpier, sludge separator and biogas generator for electricity generation as well as other systems for generation of organic manure on the premises of the goshala are in progress.

The plant is being installed by the contracting agency Sundaram Fab Private Ltd, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, for the Vemulawada civic body.

It will help make optimum utilisation of local resources to create wealth out of waste and harness the potential of green energy.