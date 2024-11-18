Cathay Pacific to connect Hyderabad and Hong Kong from March 2025

Cathay Pacific has announced the return of its non-stop passenger flights between Hyderabad and Hong Kong, starting March 30, 2025. The route will be served by the airline’s Airbus A330-300 aircraft, offering both Business and Economy class seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, the flights will operate three times a week, with plans to increase frequency to five times weekly starting September 1, 2025, according to the airline’s statement.

As per the schedule released by the airline, between March 30 and May 15, 2025, flight CX673 will depart from Hong Kong at 9.35 p.m. and arrive in Hyderabad at 12.45 a.m. the following day. This service will operate on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The return flight, CX672, will depart from Hyderabad at 1.50 a.m., reaching Hong Kong at 9.30 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

ADVERTISEMENT

From May 16 to August 31, 2025, flight CX673 will have a revised departure time of 9.45 p.m. from Hong Kong, while the arrival time in Hyderabad remains the same. It will continue to operate on the same days. The return flight CX672 will depart from Hyderabad at 1:50 a.m., arriving in Hong Kong at 9:50 a.m.

Starting September 1, 2025, the frequency will increase to five times a week. Flight CX673 will operate on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, departing from Hong Kong at 9.45 p.m. and arriving in Hyderabad at 12.45 a.m. the next day. The return flight, CX672, will run on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, departing from Hyderabad at 1.50 a.m. and landing in Hong Kong at 9.50 a.m.

From September 16 to October 25, 2025, flight CX673 will depart from Hong Kong at 9:35 p.m., arriving in Hyderabad at 12:45 a.m. It will operate on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The return flight CX672 will leave Hyderabad at 1:50 a.m., arriving in Hong Kong at 9:30 a.m., with services available on the same days.

Currently, Cathay Pacific operates 31 return passenger flights per week to four destinations in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.