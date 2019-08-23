Catch Dekh Behen, a quirky take on sisterhood

This Saturday, witness the spirit of sisterhood through Dekh Behen, to be staged at Ravindra Bharathi at 7.30 p.m. as part of The Hindu Theatre Fest. A funny, provocative, quirky and sensitive take on sisterhood, Dekh Behen unfolds in the backdrop of a big fat Delhi wedding.

Five bridesmaids eat, drink and gossip, but that culminates in the unfolding of a deep, dark secret that is powerful and poignant at the same time. Akvarious Productions presents an all-woman cast in this bitter-sweet comedy, directed by Prerna Chawla and Shikha Talsania.

“We all have a girl gang and we know what kind of conversations happen when we meet. So, the play is just an extension of that,” says actor and playwright, Dilshad Edibam Khurana.

The play is strictly for adults and only those 18 years and above would be allowed.

