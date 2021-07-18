Cat settling a dispute?

18 July 2021 23:16 IST

Centre’s move on water draws ire

Nationalisation of rivers!

The recent move by the Centre to take over the irrigation projects in the two Telugu States along with hydel generation by issuing a gazette notification has evoked strong reaction (opposition) from various quarters except the Andhra Pradesh government, the ruling party (YSRCP) there and BJP in AP and Telangana welcoming it.

The ruling party (TRS) in Telangana, Congress, the Left and other parties in the two States opposed the move terming it an axe on the federal structure of our democracy. A former Chief Secretary of Telangana, who also handled the Irrigation Department, however, said the move to bring all projects in the Krishna and Godavari Basins in the two States together, was a complex decision having many challenges and opportunities as it was akin to nationalisation of rivers.

Advertising

Advertising

Some parties wondered why the Centre had to take over the projects on which there was no dispute between the two States and some politicians likened it to Telugu saying: ‘pitta, pitta poru pilli teerchinattu’ – a cat settling the dispute between two birds by eating them both! (usurping their powers).

Strict measures needed in theatres

As the government has given permission to theatres to open with full capacity, apprehensions are rife among people on whether these places of gathering would be safe enough to watch movies with families.

These fears rise from reports that people are giving a go-by to COVID norms once they are vaccinated and hence, the scope for spread of the virus again. Amid reports on the likely occurrence of a third wave sooner than later, the powers that be should take steps to keep a strict watch on whether people were following all safety norms in theatres, lest they could become breeding centres for the next wave.

(B. Chandrashekhar and M. Rajeev)