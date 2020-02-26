CAT sets aside IRS officer’s suspension

HYDERABAD

26 February 2020 00:18 IST

‘He should be repatriated to the Centre’

Setting aside suspension of IRS officer J. Krishna Kishore by Andhra Pradesh government, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad, on Tuesday said the officer should be repatriated to the Centre.

A bench of the CAT comprising Justice L. Narsimha Reddy and member B.V. Sudhakar, pronouncing verdict in a petition filed by Mr. Kishore challenging his suspension, said the AP government, however, was at liberty to pursue the criminal cases registered against him in accordance with law. Mr. Kishore from Income Tax department was working with AP government on deputation. He was CEO of AP Economic Development Board.

The AP government suspended Mr. Kishore on corruption charges and registered criminal case against him for alleged violation of rules. He was accused of misappropriation of government funds and issuing advertisements worth crores of rupees without taking the State government’s permission. The CAT bench made it clear that government can proceed with cases registered against the IRS officer.

