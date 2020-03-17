CAT dismisses IPS officer’s plea challenging suspension

Central Administrative Tribunal-Hyderabad on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by senior IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh State cadre A.B. Venkateshwara Rao challenging his suspension.

Mr. Rao, an officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police, was suspended by AP government for misconduct with regard to procurement of security equipment. While the government alleged that he attempted to promote a firm belonging to his son, Mr. Rao refuted the allegation, charging that his suspension was political vendetta.

A bench of CAT chairman L. Narsimha Reddy and member B.V. Sudhakar heard the petition for the past few weeks. AP government engaged former Advocate General of Telangana High Court D. Prakash Reddy. High Court Senior counsel Vidyasagar appeared for Mr. Rao.

Mr. Vidyasagar contended that there was no specific evidence to initiate disciplinary action against the senior police officer.

Moreover, Mr. Rao was an All India Service officer and cannot be suspended without informing the Central government within 48 hours of suspension, the lawyer argued. However, Mr. Reddy appearing for the State government said there was evidence to prove that the officer played a role in short-listing his son’s firm, which had an understanding with an Israel-based company, for procuring the security equipment.

The bench of the CAT observed that at the stage of suspension the sufficiency of evidence cannot be challenged. It, however, said the tribunal did not go into the merits of the allegations against the officer.