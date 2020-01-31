CAT directs AP CS to file affidavit on officer’s salary payment

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Friday instructed the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary to file an affidavit on the delay in execution of its direction to release salary of IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore.

The officer, who had worked as Chief Executive Officer of the State Economic Development Board when Mr. N. Chandrababu Naidu was Chief Minister, was suspended by the present government. He approached the CAT, challenging the State government’s action. Five weeks ago, the CAT passed a direction for salary payment to the officer.

As Mr. Kishore’s counsel told the tribunal that the State government had not so far paid the officer’s salary, the CAT bench headed by L. Narsimha Reddy sought to know the reasons for non-compliance with its order. Former Advocate-General of Telangana and senior lawyer D. Prakash Reddy, who was engaged by the AP government, said the salary was paid on Friday.

Observing that its direction over payment of salary had not been enforced for five weeks, the CAT instructed the AP CS to file an affidavit on the matter. Mr. Kishore’s counsel told the bench that the State government had no power to suspend a Central Services officer working with it on deputation.

Next hearing was posted for February 7.