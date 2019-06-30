‘Caste-based occupations hijacked’

Rajya Sabha member Dharmapuri Srinivas said that terming the artisan classes as Backward Classes is a sham as they are not in fact backward. Due to a large number BCs in the nation as well as in the State, and afraid of their unity, upper castes have divided them by occupations, he said.

Even caste-wise occupations have been grabbed by upper castes, he said, referring to hair cutting, carpentry and dry cleaning. Even vegetables are being sold by corporate houses like Reliance. As a result, occupations for backward communities did not remain, he said addressing the ‘Annadatala Atmeeya Sammelanam’ here on Sunday.

The meeting was organised by Munnuru Kapu community to felicitate Mr. Srinivas and his younger son and newly elected MP D. Arvind (BJP). A number of people irrespective of political ideology attended the meeting. The community elders and followers of DS honoured father and son with huge garlands, shawls and mementoes.

Appreciating the organisers for giving the title Annadatalu (food givers) to the meeting, Mr. Srinivas said that it was unfortunate that annadatalu were disappearing by the day with poor patronage from governments. He said he felt proud of being born in the farmer community as Munnuru Kapu.

Thanking people for giving him victory, Mr. Arvind said that the credit of victory must go to them. Despite his family members being in different political parties people elected him thinking that the country would be safe only in the hands of BJP and public welfare and development could happen in its rule. Congress and TRS did opportunistic politics all the time, he said. Congress remembered Ambedkar only when elections came and forgot him after that, he said and added that he felt the felicitation to him and his father by community members was a big gift.

Mr. Arvind said that no government would survive if it insulted farmers and unleashed terror on them. People of Nizamabad constituency taught a lesson to the TRS chief by defeating his daughter K. Kavitha for putting farmers in prison for asking remunerative price for crops and release of water from SRSP, he said.

D. Surender, Kasula Balaraju, A. Chinna Rajeswar, Bantu Balavardhi and Baswa Laxminarsaiah were among those who spoke.