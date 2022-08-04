Hyderabad

Casino operator files complaint with cyber police 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 04, 2022 00:06 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 00:06 IST

Casino businessman Chikoti Praveen Kumar, who is being quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, approached the Hyderabad city’s cyber police to lodge a complaint.

He said some unidentified persons have created a Twitter account in his name and were publishing content that was “false” and “misleading”. The propaganda was defaming his image in public, he added.

