Cash incentives to students qualifying for IIT, NIT

The State Government has announced cash incentives to students, of social welfare residential educational institutions, who secure admissions in premier institutions like the IITs and NITs.

Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said the Government would provide cash incentive of ₹50,000 to students who qualify for the IITs and ₹40,000 to those selected for the NITs and other reputed institutions. The idea behind the support schemes announced by the Government was to ensure that no poor student lagged behind their well off counterparts in pursuing higher studies.

The Government accordingly launched new residential schools and degree colleges to impart quality education to students and the initiative was now paying dividends. Several students from these residential institutions qualified in the entrance examinations of premier institutions as well as reputed colleges across the country.

The Minister distributed laptops to 24 students of social welfare residential educational institutions who secured admission in the IITs, NITs and other premier institutions.

He exhorted the students to become role models for others in their villages. He said that Telangana was the first State in the country to launch residential degree colleges for women and men besides providing nutritious diet to students that was far better in quality compared to even corporate institutions.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was particular that no child in the State feels left out because of poverty and hence, several initiatives had been taken for providing quality education to them. He congratulated the teaching and other staff of the residential educational institutions society for their hard work in ensuring that good number of students excelled in the State and national level examinations.

Scheduled Caste Development Department Principal Secretary Ajay Mishra, society secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar and other senior officials were present.