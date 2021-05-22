Cases reaching ENT Hospital go up

Number of Mucormycosis patients undergoing treatment more than bed capacity

The number of patients going to Government ENT Hospital, Koti, has gone up in the last one week after Black Fungus cases started to rise. Such is the demand that the number of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) patients undergoing treatment is more than its bed capacity of 200. And there were a little over 90 COVID patients along with Black Fungus at Gandhi Hospital.

Several Mucormycosis patients who underwent surgery at corporate hospitals opted the ENT hospital for post-surgery treatment. ENT doctors said that people who usually opt corporate hospitals are inclined to get admitted to government hospitals.

Reason. Availability of important anti-fungal medicines such as Liposomal Amphotericin B, and Posaconazole, at govt. health facilities. These medicines are in short supply in the market and private hospitals have to file online application to get them. There are 200 beds at the Government ENT Hospital.

However, 215 patients with Black Fungus were at the hospital till Saturday evening. Out of the 215, around 20 patients were shifted from private hospitals. Extra beds were placed in available rooms when it reached full capacity. A few beds are reserved to admit patients who have severe form of the fungal infection and need immediate attention.

Superintendent of the hospital Dr. T. Shankar said that they were performing operations on patients on high priority basis. After six days of post-surgery treatment and after assessing the patients’ condition, they are discharged. Then, anti-fungal medicines are given for 20 days.

“Patients have to come for review after 20 days. They can consult us if they have any issues during this time interval,” he said. While patients who have recovered from COVID are admitted to the ENT Hospital, Black Fungus patients with COVID are admitted at Gandhi Hospital. Some of the patients had severe form of the fungal infection.

Two patients with fungal infection died at Gandhi Hospital in the past 15 days.