Cases on illegal buildings to be designated special category: HC

HYDERABAD

12 March 2020 01:07 IST

‘There are 10,600 complaints on illegally raised buildings in GHMC jurisdiction’

Cases relating to illegally constructed buildings, pending in civil courts and the High Court, would be designated as special category for quicker disposal, the Telangana High Court said on Wednesday.

A Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy, hearing a couple of PIL petitions on illegal buildings in the city, directed the HC Registrar General to notify to all lower courts about the Bench’s resolve to adjudicate such cases earlier.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, who appeared before the Bench about a PIL plea relating to polluting industries at Shastripuram, was asked by the Bench to stay back for the hearing of petitions on illegal buildings.

Mr. Kumar informed the Bench that there were 10,600 complaints about illegally raised buildings in GHMC jurisdiction, which were supposed to be demolished as they were constructed by deviating from sanctioned plans. Owners of another 1.10 lakh buildings applied for regularisation of their buildings erected by violating rules.

Out of the 10,600 buildings, the GHMC had demolished 3,400 buildings. But the authorities were helpless with regard to 2,200 structures as their owners approached civil courts and secured orders against demolition. In case of 2,400 more buildings, the owners approached the High Court and got restraint orders.

The Bench wanted to know what was the civic body’s policy on the issue of illegal constructions. It also asked the authorities to come up with plans on removal of illegal religious structures raised in the middle of roads.