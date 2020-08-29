‘Cases must dip for city buses to ply’

Bus commuters will have to wait longer as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is unlikely to resume its city bus services any time soon.

While the Telangana government gave the TSRTC the green light to resume its inter-district and intra-district operations, its city operations continue to remain suspended due to the pandemic. While the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued on Saturday have permitted resumption of metro rail services from September 7, the State government is yet to take a call on the resumption of TSRTC’s city bus services.

Speaking to The Hindu, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said resumption of operations is contingent upon a reduction of COVID-19 positive cases in city limits. He acknowledged that there has been a drop in the number of cases here as recorded in the daily COVID-19 bulletins, and resumption of operations will be considered after the city witnesses a further drop. “We are expecting a further drop in cases in the city. Till that time, the decision remains the same. The number of cases should be 100 or less for us to consider a resumption of city operations. The issue is that there is a possibility of bus overcrowding which can lead to a spread,” he said.