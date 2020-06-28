Cases in State police academy crosses 180, panic spreads among cadets

The spread of novel coronavirus at the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) here has become a major cause of concern with over 180 trainees and staff members testing positive for the infection.

Speaking to The Hindu, academy Director V.K. Singh confirmed that the number of people getting diagnosed with the infection are increasing by the day. “So far, 180 people, including 100 trainees and 80 staff members, have tested positive for the virus. More results are awaited,” he said, adding that most of them are asymptomatic. The staff who were infected with the deadly virus include a DIG rank officer, three additional SsP and a few DSsP. While, many are in TSPA isolation centre, some are under home quarantine and a few are admitted to Gandhi Hospital.

Currently, the academy is training over 1,300 sub-inspector and 650 constable cadets and there are more than 450 staff, including contract employees.

The alarming rate of infection in the academy are giving tense moments to the inmates as they have been staying there for several months. Despite cadets approaching the higher officials to suspend the training, (as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, all educational, training, and coaching institutions shall remain closed during the lockdown) and allow them to go back to their respective native place during the early months of virus spread, they were forced to stay there.

More cases suspected

It is feared that a large number of other cadets, who are yet to be tested, may be found positive, given the intensity of the virus on the campus.

Unmindful of the pandemic, the trainees have been sharing rooms, dining together, participating in outdoor training and classroom activities were all seen as the major contributors for the virus to effectively thrive in the immune system.

A few cadets alleged that lack of adequate steps in allowing staff members from outside and sending the inmates to buy essentials from the markets has contributed to the fast spread of the virus. “In the initial days of lockdown, we fetched groceries from the mandi in Mehdipatnam and other places and even cooked in the absence of the regular cooking staff,” they said.

A few trainee sub-inspectors said there was no restriction on entry/exit on the campus, and most officers who live outside of it come and go any time, without there being any check or rules for masks or social distancing in place.