Cases go up to 2,524 with rise in testing

There has been rise in positive cases across Telangana from 1,801 to 2,524 with an increase in testing from 61,053 to 87,110 between Sunday and Monday, while the results of 1,948 tests are awaited, as per the official bulletin issued by Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao.

It stated that active cases — those under home quarantine or in hospitals — is 34,084 as against 35,042 the previous day. Number of fatalities increased by two to 18 over the previous day, taking the total number of deaths to 3,281 so far. About 3,464 people recovered as against 3,660 the previous day.

The total number of those infected rose to 5.79 lakh and recoveries to 5.41 lakh with the recovery rate higher than the national average of 93.53% and 91.6%, respectively.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and surrounding districts as usual had the bulk of cases with the core capital area reporting 307 cases, followed by Rangareddy 142 and Medchal-Malkajgiri 114.

Other districts with high number of positive cases were Nalgonda with 183 cases, Khammam 134, Bhadradri-Kothagudem 128, Mahabubabad 111, Warangal Urban 104, Peddapalli 101 and Siddipet 99. Low number of cases were reported from Adilabad (9), Nirmal (12) and Narayanpet (17).

Dr. Srinivasa Rao urged people to call ‘104’ for any grievances or telemedicine or help. For complaints about private hospitals and laboratories - contact on whats up 9154170960. He also advised children less than 10 years of age and elders above 60 years of age to avoid going outdoors unless mandatory.