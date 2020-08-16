Cases drop as testing slows down over weekend

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 91,361 with just 1,102 testing positive on Saturday as compared to the previous day’s tally of 1,863. While usually, around 20,000 tests were being conducted on other days, only 12,120 tests were done on Saturday.
There is a pattern emerging here. The number of tests to detect coronavirus and COVID-19 cases in a day have been dropping every weekend, only to rise from Mondays. This is being observed from July last week.
On July 26, August 2, 9 and 15 (all weekends), only 9,000 to 12,500 tests were conducted. On other days, however, the testing rate is higher, sometimes even breaching the 20,000-mark.
Of the 1,102 cases recorded on August 15, as many as 234 cases are from GHMC, 101 from Karimnagar and 81 from Rangareddy. Test results of 1,046 more swab samples are awaited. The death toll reached 693 as nine more patients died as against 10 the previous day.
Of the total 91361 cases reported in Telangana so far, 22,542 are active. So far, 68,126 COVID patients have been discharged.
