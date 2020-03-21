Case of patient no.14 shows success of community surveillance

Detection of 14th COVID-19 patient in Telangana marks first success of community surveillance taken up by the State government. It also points to the significance of home quarantine for those who have returned from foreign countries.

Community surveillance teams consisting of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, police and other departments are visiting people who have recently arrived from COVID-19-affected countries to check on them. Their health condition has to be monitored every day.

It was during this process that Health department staff found out Patient no.14, who had travel history to Dubai, was suffering from cough. He was isolated and his samples were collected.

The test results came up positive. The staff also found that seven people, including family members, maid and drivers, were in close contact with the patient whose son also tested positive for coronavirus.

Pointing to the case, officials stressed that foreign returnees should strictly be under quarantine for 14 days and not meet others or go outside. “Our request to people is to quarantine themselves. Dial 104 if you have any symptoms or for assistance,” said Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, G. Srinivas Rao.