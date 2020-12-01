Case for circulating KCR’s morphed photo

Hyderabad

01 December 2020 00:06 IST

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police took suo-motu cognisance on allegedly morphed photo of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao sporting a BJP scarf and appealing people to vote for the party in the GHMC elections.

“After spotting the morphed photo of the Chief Minister, we have registered a suo-moto case and a probe is on to identify and nab the miscreants,” Cyber Crime Assistant Commissioner of Police KVM Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Rashtra Samithi general secretary and MLC M Sreenivas Reddy lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police asking them to take action against those who are morphing the pictures and creating fake videos of Mr. Rao.

The miscreants are circulating the fake images and videos to defame the image and reputation of the Chief Minister, he said.

“For the last two weeks, some unknown people, who are acting upon the instructions of other political parties with a malafide intention to defame the image of Mr. Rao are circulating those videos and photos on social media, which are objectionable and defamatory,” Mr. Reddy stated in his complaint copy.

He said that the miscreants wanted to defame the Chief Minister for electoral gains in the ensuing elections of GHMC.

ATM offenders nabbed

Meanwhile, two persons who broke open a ATM in Vanasthalipuram two weeks ago, were arrested by the sleuths of Rachkaonda Central Crime Station (LB Nagar).

“The accused are professional ATM theft offenders,” Commissioner of Police Mahesh M. Bhagwat said. He said that they recovered ₹30,000 cash, four cars, a scooter, two gas cylinders used for cutting the machines, and a gas cutter with pipes, all worth ₹35 lakh from the possession of the accused. The accused are Mohammed Amir (22) and Mohammed Afridi (19), both residents of Amberpet. Six others of the gang are still at large.

On the intervening night of Novermber 15 and 16, the gang members broke open an ATM of the State Bank of India in Vanasthalipuram’s Sahara Road and made away with ₹6.5 lakh in cash