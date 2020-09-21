Hyderabad

Case filed against miscreants for threatening GHMC staff

A criminal case has been filed against a few miscreants who tried to obstruct and attack GHMC staff when they tried to remove encroachments in Hafizpet on Monday.

Staff from the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing led by Assistant Engineer Rohith Reddy were clearing a few sheds built on government land in Gopalrao Nagar of Miyapur, when they were attacked by a group of people.

The official and staff were sprinkled with kerosene and attempts were made to set them on fire, a press statement informed.

