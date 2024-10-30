Case booked for anonymous threat call to BJP vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar

The BJP vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar claimed that he has been receiving anonymous threat calls from an unknown number. The Uppal police booked a case based on his complaint.

He claimed in his complaint that on Monday (October 28, 2024), while he was crossing Telugu Thalli flyover, he received a call from an unknown number claiming that they have seen him at the spot and then they will kill him.

“We have received a complaint and booked a case. We will start a probe and verify the information mentioned in the complaint,” said the police at Uppal Police Station where the complaint was filed.

