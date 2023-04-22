HamberMenu
Case booked against weight loss clinic in Hyderabad

April 22, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Police have booked a case against a weight loss clinic in Karkhana after a 30-year-old client allegedly developed health complications upon starting ‘treatment’. 

Karkhana police inspector B. Ravinder said the client, identified as Maheshwari, had approached Kolors clinic in Karkhana for weight loss after coming across an advertisement. “She signed up to lose 15 kg and had started the procedure from April 15, following which she was allegedly given electrical vibrations and some medicine by the clinic staff. However, she reportedly fainted after complaining about vomiting and stomach pains for days to the staff,” he said.

Following a complaint from Maheshwari and her husband, a private company employee, a case was booked against the management of the clinic. 

Meanwhile, a group gathered outside the Karkhana police station on Saturday afternoon, demanding that the clinic be shut down and sealed. “A case was booked and a probe will be launched to verify the claims. The woman was sent to the hospital for a check-up and her statement was recorded,” Mr.Ravinder added.

